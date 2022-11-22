How to get blue Wooper and Quagsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With each new Pokémon generation comes a new region for players to explore for the first time. Each region is part of a larger canonical world where Pokémon run wild.

Often with each generation, new regional variants are introduced, adding to the evolutionary lore of each Pokémon species. In the newest game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, several fan-favorite Pokémon have received Paldean regional variants.

One such Pokémon that has a new variant is Wooper. Wooper is a small, dual Water and Ground type Pokémon that has no arms, walks on two legs, and has gills branching off from each side of its head. The small Pokémon has become popular both inside and outside of the game, as several memes of Wooper have circulated in recent years (including, but not limited to, Wooper on a skateboard).

But in Paldea, the Woopers you will encounter are dark brown instead of blue, and have gills in the shape of bones to signify their Poison type. Though they can still be found swimming in lakes in the overworld, their type is Poison/Ground.

Paldean Wooper’s evolution is not the familiar friend-shaped Quagsire, but rather Clodsire, a similarly defensively-strong Pokémon that walks on all fours and resembles a Japanese giant water salamander. Clodsire is a strong asset to a team making its way through Paldea, but some longtime Quagsire or Wooper fans may be wondering if they can get their original favorite friend in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The answer is yes, but it will take a bit of time depending on how picky you are with your Wooper or Quagsire.

Currently, Pokémon Home is not compatible with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you can’t yet simply transfer a Quagsire from another game into your Scarlet or Violet save file. This compatibility will likely arrive in 2023 and will make getting non-regional variants much easier. But for now, here is what you can do.

Johto Wooper location in Scarlet and Violet, explained

Before you go to find the Johto Wooper, you must have a Paldean Wooper in your team or boxes.

If you’ve ever played a Pokémon game before, you likely know the importance of speaking to NPCs you encounter on your journey. Critical items, tips, and story information can be missed if you don’t speak to most people in towns who are willing to have a conversation.

In Scarlet and Violet, it is even easier to find these NPCs, since they will have a yellow speech bubble above their head.

In the town of Cascarrafa, or the town where Water-type gym leader Kofu makes his home, there is an NPC next to the large fountain in the center of the middle level of the town that has a yellow speech bubble above her head. She has dark hair and is wearing sunglasses. The speech bubble above her head should read “Paldean Wooper…”.

Upon interacting with this NPC, she will ask if it’s true that Woopers in Paldea are Poison-type. She will proceed to ask if you have caught a Paldean Wooper, and if you would trade it for her blue Wooper. Complete the trade (the Wooper you trade can be any level and any gender), and you will receive a Johto Wooper in return.

The Wooper you receive from this NPC is named Manchester. He is a male Johtonian Wooper.

How to get Quagsire in ​​Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way to get Quagsire from here is to just level Machester up until he evolves. Woopers evolve upon reaching level 20, with no extra steps required.

If you want your own blue Woopers or Quagsires—which could be for a variety of reasons like wanting to be the Pokémon’s original trainer, wanting a specific stat, hidden ability, or terra-type—you can breed Manchester with a Ditto.

How to breed Johtonian Wooper and Quagsire in ​​Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To breed your own blue Woopers from here, you need three things: Manchester (the blue Wooper from the NPC), your own female Paldean Wooper, and an Everstone. Everstones can be purchased from Delibird Presents. There is a Delibird Presents shop conveniently located in Cascarrafa.

Once you purchase the Everstone, give it to Manchester, your blue Wooper to hold. It is very important that you do not give the Everstone to the Paldean Wooper or Quagsire. When breeding Pokémon of different regional variants, the variant holding an Everstone will pass down their genes to the egg that spawns.

Put both your blue Wooper and Paldean Wooper in your party, and start a Picnic! From here, you can start the normal breeding process.

Related: How to breed Pokemon and get eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to Shiny hunt for Johto Wooper, or just want a lot of them to check for different stats, you can make a sandwich recipe that increases Egg Power. You’ll easily get plenty of eggs in the picnic basket this way. Let your Pokémon play for a while, and you should have blue Wooper eggs in your basket!

Now proceed to hatch your eggs the normal way by putting them in your party and walking around until they hatch. The fountain in Cascarrafa is the perfect place to walk in circles until they hatch. Wooper’s hatch time is in between roughly 5100 and 5400 steps.

You should hatch all blue Woopers. If your eggs hatch and they are Paldean, or brown Woopers, make sure that your blue parent Wooper has the Everstone as its held item, and try again. Woopers can hatch with either ground or water terra-typing.

Now that you have blue Woopers, you can stop here, or pick the best one and level it up into a Quagsire. You will be the original trainer and can set your own nickname for the new Pokémon.