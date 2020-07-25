How to fix the “Failed to Get Friends List” Error 0 in Pokémon Go

The ever-annoying Failed to get Friends list error is still popping up in Pokémon Go. This time it is not only affecting players, but also the various challenges and Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

This error, known as Error 0, won’t impact the rest of the game, but it will keep players from loading any part of their friends list and prevent them from using any features such as sending Gifts or adding new friends.

We are investigating technical issues causing problems for some Trainers with social actions such as opening your Friend List and sending invites in Raids. We will provide an update when we have a resolution. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 25, 2020

Variations of this issue have popped up every few months, though Go Fest seems to be the one place where you can always count on the error coming back. And just like with previous versions of this problem, there really isn’t anything to report.

Niantic is already aware of the error and is working quickly to get it resolved, but for now, there isn’t much you can do to fix it yourself. Your best bet is simply closing out of the game re-launching it, with the hope that the reset will fix whatever is bugging the connection

If the error persists, you will either have to wait for Niantic to provide a fix or uninstall and reinstall Pokémon Go completely. This can take quite a while because of the game’s size, so you should really only use this as a last resort.

The issue should be resolved shortly, especially since it is impacting the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year.