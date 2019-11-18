How to fish in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Fishing has been a part of the Pokémon series since its inception and it returns once again in Sword and Shield.

After playing through the first hour of the game, you’ll automatically be given a Fishing Rod by one of the story characters. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use it to fish in Sword and Shield.

To fish, you first need to find a patch of water that has a black circle in it that bubbles. This is a fishing spot.

Next, press A on the spot to start a fishing minigame. To reel in whatever Pokémon is there, you need to wait for an exclamation point to appear over your head. Then, quickly tap the A button to initiate a battle.

You’ll be able to find different Water-type Pokémon depending on the area you’re in, so be sure to fish whenever you get the chance to see what you can find.