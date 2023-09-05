How to find Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

With the start of the Adventures Abound season and A Paldean Adventure event, select Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet are now appearing in Pokémon Go. That includes the latest cath Pokémon to be memed into oblivion, Sprigatito—along with its evolutions Floragato and Meowscarada.

Sprigatito isn’t the only Paldean Starter that started appearing on Sept. 5. Both Fuecoco and Quaxly are also available as more Gen IX Pokémon begin to release in the mobile title.

Not only is Sprigatito a Starter Pokémon from the latest Pokémon games, but Meowscarada is a powerful Grass/Dark-type that can be extremely useful when trained properly. So if you want to catch the Grass Cat Pokémon, you better act fast.

How to catch Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Go

Starter Pokémon can be a pain to catch sometimes because they aren’t common spawns outside of events throughout most of the year. This means you are reliant on specific themed content drops or events to guarantee multiple encounters with the—similar to what is happening with Sprigatito upon release.

During the A Paldea Adventure event from Sept. 5 to 10 and the subsequent Ultra Unlock: Paldea event from Sept. 10 to 15 you can encounter Sprigatito more frequently in the wild. It will also be a featured encounter in select Field Research and Special Research tasks.

Sprigatito can also be found in 5km Eggs for the duration of the Adventures Abound season, which ends on Dec. 1. Once this season ends, it is likely that Sprigatito will be removed from the Egg hatch pool and become a much rarer encounter until future events bring it back into the spotlight.

Can Sprigatito be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

While you are trying to catch your own Sprigatito and train it up to a Meowscarada, there is a good chance you will want to try and get a Shiny as well.

Unfortunately, Sprigatito and its evolutions are not currently available in their Shiny variant at this time in Pokémon Go. Niantic tends to lock the Shiny alternates for most Pokémon when they first release so that the company can use them to promote future events as a sort of bonus incentive that dedicated players will chase after while playing the game.

