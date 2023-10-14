How to find Smoliv in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet species continue to drop into Pokémon Go during the Adventures Abound season, with Smoliv and its evolved forms joining the party as part of the Harvest Festival 2023 event. But like with every Pokémon in the mobile game, you have to know how to catch and evolve it—and if there is a chance to hunt for a Shiny Smoliv too.

Smoliv is a Grass/Normal-type that has two evolutions and is known for its nutrient-rich oil and compassion. It can also hit like a truck if you train it up to an Arboliva.

Since Smoliv is a popular new Pokémon from Paldea making its first appearance in Pokémon Go in 2023, you will have a limited window to find it with boosted encounters before things go back to normal. If you want to make the most of your Smoliv Candy and encounters, we have put together a full guide for the Olive Pokémon.

How to catch Smoliv in Pokémon Go

During the Harvest Festival 2023 event, Smoliv debuted in Pokémon Go with boosted encounter odds. After that event ends on Oct. 17, Smoliv will revert to a standard wild encounter that you can find at any point while playing the game.

This does mean you won’t have any clear way to get a guaranteed Smoliv unless Niantic makes a change to add the Olive Pokémon to the Egg hatch or raid pools. There should be at least a few events featuring Smoliv again in the near future, however.

How to evolve Smoliv and Dolliv into Arboliva in Pokémon Go

Smoliv has a standard two-stage evolution that will only require you to grind some Smoliv Candy.

Evolving Smoliv into Dolliv will take 25 Smoliv Candy while going all the way to Arboliva will require an additional 100 Candy. That means you will need a total of 125 Smoliv Candy to complete the species’ Pokédex entry, which you can easily earn by using Pinap Berries when catching Smoliv or walking with it as your Buddy.

Can Smoliv be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Like most new Pokémon, Niantic has not added Smoliv’s Shiny variant into Pokémon Go since it was only just released in the mobile game.

You likely won’t see Shiny Smoliv featured in Pokémon Go until much further down the line when Niantic decides to feature it in an event. It could very well be added during a future Harvest Festival event in the years to come.

