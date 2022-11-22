Get ready to pack your Pokéballs and set off in Paldea, as you tackle all the creative and sometimes dangerous Pokémon scattered all across the map.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives players a hit of that sweet Pokémon craving they’ve been jonesing for since Sword and Shield in 2019.

The newest iteration in the franchise showcases a massive new collection of Pokémon to add to your Pokédex, with new opponents to battle and a new storyline to wrap yourself up in. But with all these new Pokémon, sometimes it’s difficult to find some of the rarer creatures hiding throughout the new Paldea region.

The Game Freak devs have come up with new ways to spice up older gens. New variations of older Pokémon spice them up, making them feel like they’re in the heyday again.

They’re called Paradox Pokémon and the Sandy Shock is one of them—it’s a variant of one of the original Electric Pokemon, Magnemite.

How do I find Sandy Shocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via Nintendo

Unfortunately, for you keen Pokémon trainers who haven’t completed the main storyline, you’ll have to wait to get yourself a Sandy Shock. If you’re looking to snag yourself a Sandy Shock in Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll just have to power through to get one. As soon as the main-story credits roll, you’re in business.

This Electric Pokémon lurks around the Area Zero zone and is a Scarlet exclusive. Search near Research Outpost 2, and go near the rocky terrain alongside it.

They do respawn in the area, so don’t stress if you’ve accidentally killed it in battle. There will be more, but just take it easy next time.

If you’ve bought only Violet, you’ll have to crack open your Poke-piggy bank and count the coins. You’ll have to buy yourself the other version of the game.