How to find Lechonk and Oinkologne in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

It isn’t just the Gen IX Starters joining Pokémon Go alongside the Adventures Abound season. Lechonk is also available in the game now as Niantic begins to release Paldean Pokémon in waves.

Lechonk enters Pokémon Go during the A Paldean Adventure event but will be sticking around for the long haul well beyond its Sept. 5 debut. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly also made the jump from Nintendo Switch to mobile at the same time.

The adorable Normal-type holds a special advantage over many of its Paldean brethren that are releasing this season. So if you want all of the details for where you can easily catch Lechonk and potentially Shiny hunt it, I have some good news for you.

How to catch Lechonk and Oinkologne in Pokémon Go

Lechonk is going to be a boosted encounter across two different events, starting with A Paldean Adventure from Sept. 5 to 10 and ending with Ultra Unlock: Paldea from Sept. 10 to 15.

Once both of those events end, Lechonk will still be appearing in the wild, without increased spawn odds. Don’t forget to finish your Timed Research: Lechonk’s Adventure before Ultra Unlock: Paldea ends on Sept. 15 for extra encounters and rewards.

Throughout the Adventures Abound season, which ends on Dec. 1, Lechonk will be featured in the 2km Egg Hatch poo too.

If you want to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne, you will need 50 Lechonk Candy. Both forms of Oinkologne are available, just evolve a Lechonk in the gender of the Oinkologne you want.

Can Lechonk be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Unlike the Paldean Starters, Lechonk can be encountered as a Shiny right from its first appearance in Pokémon Go.

The bright pink Hog Pokémon is one of the most highly sought-after Shinies from Scarlet and Violet. It does not have boosted odds but lucky players can find one if they try to catch plenty of Lechonk while it is appearing more frequently in the game.

