How to find Girafarig in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Despite certain Pokémon being available year-round in Pokémon Go, you might not encounter them as frequently as you would like when training a specific species up. For Girafarig, this could be an issue since it has a new evolution you will probably want to have access to.

Girafarig is one of several Pokémon that have been obtainable for years and received a fresh update in the form of a new evolution in a more recent game. Farigiraf is a fairly big upgrade for the Normal/Psychic type, but Pokémon Go has a few caveats for this evolutionary line.

Whether it be through the Psychic Spectacular or another event featuring Girafarig, there are several ways to encounter the Long Neck Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go.

How to catch Girafarig in Pokémon Go

Girafarig is always available in the wild in Pokémon Go, but it does get boosted encounter odds during certain events throughout the year and can occasionally appear as a Shadow Pokémon via Team Go Rocket encounters.

Most recently, players have boosted chances to catch multiple Girafarig during the Girafarig Spotlight Hour set for Sept. 19 and it will be a featured encounter in the 2023 edition of the Psychic Spectacular event from Sept. 20 to 24.

Outside of that, you will need to get lucky with encountering Girafarig in the wild or through Field Research throughout the Adventures Abound season, which ends on Dec. 1.

Can you evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Go?

While Farigiraf has been noticed in the backend files for Pokémon Go, it is not yet available. This means you can’t evolve Girafarig at all or obtain Farigiraf through other means.

Niantic will likely add Farigiraf to Pokémon Go in a future event as a featured Paldean encounter, so you can save your best Girafarig and store up Candy to evolve it when the time comes.

Can Girafarig be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of Go Tour: Johto in February 2022, Girafarig has been available in its Shiny variant.

This means once Farigiraf is added to the game, you can instantly get its Shiny by evolving a Shiny Girafarig you have previously captured. That will have to wait until Niantic announces the Paldean evolution’s inclusion, however.

