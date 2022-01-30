How to find Crunchy Salt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As if we needed another reason to be salty in a Pokémon game.

Crafting takes a much bigger role in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Crunchy Salt is another resource that players will have to track down to craft what they need.

The item is needed for a few things, including crafting certain items and also for the request Even More New Wares, where you’ll need to bring three Crunchy Salt to Tao Hua. After giving the items to Tao Hua, you’ll be rewarded with new items in the shop.

To find Crunchy Salt, you’ll need to get to the point in the game where you can climb mountains with Sneasler. Crunchy Salt can be found on cliffsides in the Coronet Highlands and they are hard to miss. They look like little rocks sticking out of the sides of mountains and you’ll be able to pick them up while riding Sneasler on cliffsides.

Crunchy Salt isn’t hard to come by, so you’ll probably come across a bunch of it while you’re going through your quests. It is also carried by Gligar, Gible, Swinub, Piloswine, Bergmite, and Avalugg. Defeating those Pokémon in battle will leave behind a Crunchy Salt.

Crunchy Salt can be crafted into Salt Cakes, which are used to lure Pokémon “that bear a resemblance to grass, plants, or minerals,” according to the description used in the game.