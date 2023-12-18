How to find Adamant Crystal to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Encountering the god of time in the Pokémon universe is a simple task. But, making it as strong as possible through Origin Forme Dialga is another story in The Indigo Disk. Here’s how to get this legendary item to improve Dialga to its strongest form.

The Origin Forme of Dialga was first introduced in the offshoot series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This unique and strange form of the Pokémon of Time has longer limbs and a darker color scheme. Its stats alter slightly to be bulkier with Special Defense, and it made for a fun encounter during the side-series. It’s coming to a mainline game for the first time here, so it’s notable for that reason alone. Contents How to get Adamant Crystal in The Indigo Disk

How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Can you catch Dialga in The Indigo Disk?

How to get Adamant Crystal in The Indigo Disk The Adamant Crystal can be bid for at the Auction House in Porto Marinada in The Indigo Disk, but only while you have a Dialga in your party or boxes. The Dialga can be from anywhere, but you’ll have to have it on you in some capacity to start the bidding war. Once there, you can bid for the Adamant Crystal, which can be purchased for as much as 10,000 Poké Dollars. Once you have captured a Dialga, speak with this black-shirted individual at the Porto Marinada Auction House. We had our Dialga in our party when we approached, and she was selling the Adamant Crystal immediately. Funnily enough, even after we purchased one Crystal, she started selling the Adamant Orb soon after. Seems like someone’s eager to get these legendary crystals off of their hands. This black-shirted seller of Adamant Crystals and Orbs has a real niche market, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The auction goes as normal for The Indigo Disk, starting at 500 Poké Dollars. We usually had trouble getting people to step down before 5,000. But, betting on the Orb was much more expensive. Bet high and pray that the NPCs work with you, and you shouldn’t be spending a fortune on this item.

How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk All you have to do to turn Dialga into its Origin Forme is give it the Adamant Crystal. This will instantly turn it into its Origin Forme. If you decide you prefer the look of the original Time Pokémon, you can simply take the Adamant Crystal away from him. Origin Forme Dialga is more of a reference to Legends: Arceus than a legitimate threat. All you’re really getting out of it is 20 Special Defense, losing 20 Attack, and turning Roar of Time into an inaccurate but stronger move. This change is not worth the item slot for a sidegrade in most cases, but it certainly looks excellent, making it a fun partner when walking around. It gains surprisingly little in terms of stats for such a big change, but Giratina is much the same. Honestly, the Adamant Orb—available from the same auctioneer—is probably the better item for your Dialga. While held, the Orb increases Dialga’s Dragon and Steel damage instead of adding this weird high miss chance to Roar of Time, which might just be better for it.

Can you catch Dialga in The Indigo Disk? Dragon raids like this one are where you can find Dialga and Palkia. But, act fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports. It is possible to catch Dialga in The Indigo Disk, though currently, only through a Tera Raid Event. These five-star raids feature powerful Dragon Terastallized versions of the Gen Four cover legendaries and should be taken seriously. However, on December 21st, they will be going away, so get them quickly. Otherwise, you may have to wait for the event to begin anew or use Pokémon HOME to import one from previous titles.

At the time of writing, there is a Tera Raid event for both Dialga and Palkia across Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. Dialga is a bit of a jerk in this event, with solid coverage against most Dragon weaknesses and enough bulk to be a problem. However, catching it will give you a Telepathy Dialga with a decent Tera and good base EVs. After this limited-time event, you will likely need to use HOME or trades to get Dialga. Thankfully, Dialga Origin Forme is not a required part of the Blueberry Pokédex—just the normal form is needed for completionists. It’s not unusual for Scarlet and Violet to return to events after a few months, so we might see Dialga and Palkia return for those who couldn’t catch them the first time.