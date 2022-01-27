How to fast travel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Getting around in the Hisui region is pretty easy with fast travel.

The Husuian region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a big one and fast travel will help trainers travel the world quickly without having to run everywhere and risk running into wild Pokémon.

To unlock fast travel, the only requirement is that you’ve visited that point-of-interest before. Then, fast travel will be unlocked for that area. Fast travel locations are limited to the map that you’re currently on. There are multiple fast travel points in the starting area, making travel easier as you progress through the game.

Fast travel locations were previously centered around Pokémon Centers in past iterations of the Pokémon series. But in Legends: Arceus, the fast travel locations are various points of interest.

Screengrab via Nintendo/Pokémon Company

To fast travel, find the blue wing icon on the map and click on it to fast travel to that location. Fast travel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus works similar to flying in previous iterations of Pokémon games. This is the first semi-open world RPG that The Pokémon Company has made, which makes fast travel important for those who want to progress through the game without having to run all over the Hisui region.

It’s unclear how many fast travel spots are on each map. This guide will be updated as more information becomes available.