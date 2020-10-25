How to evolve Tyrunt and Amaura in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

With all of the fossil Pokémon now available thanks to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion, you will be spending a lot of time trying to hunt them all down.

And not only are some of them hard to find, but a few of them have unique evolution requirements that you will need to meet if you want to help them reach their full potential.

Tyrunt and Amaura are both examples of these conditions since each can only be evolved during a certain time of day. They work as two sides of the same coin, with Tyrunt evolving during the day, and Amaura evolving at night.

Tyrunt evolves into Tyrantrum during the day, meaning anytime between 4am and 6pm in your local time (this is the period all Pokémon games consider day.) Your Tyrunt must be at least level 39 to trigger the evolution, but it can evolve at any point beyond that as long as it levels up during the day.

The same is true for Amaura but at night time. If your Amaura reaches level 39 between 6pm and 3:59am, it will evolve into an Aurorus.

Alternatively, you can catch Aurorus and Tyrantrum in Max Raid Battles or the wild in the following locations.