How to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You'll be seeing a lot of this new Pokémon species during your adventure.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has endeavored to provide players with more ways to travel around the Hisui region. These include land, sky, and water-based travel with the help of three new Pokémon.

For land travel, the new method to get around fast is to use Wyrdeer, the new evolution for generation two’s Stantler. This new Pokémon has an impressive appearance and an array of psychic attacks.

While you will be able to ride a Wyrdeer around, you won’t be able to use this specific Pokémon in battle. If you plan on getting one for battling purposes, you’ll need to evolve Stantler.

Fortunately, the process for evolving Stanttler isn’t difficult, but it does take some know-how. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about evolving Stantler into Wyrdeer.

How to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer

Image via The Pokémon Company

Stantler has one of the more obscure ways to evolve into the newly introduced species Wyrdeer. For this, you’ll need to use Psyshield Bash 20 times while in Agile Style during battles.

There is no other way to acquire Wyrdeer than to evolve the Pokémon from Stantler, so if you plan on getting access to this species you’ll need to follow the previously mentioned method.

If you’re looking to capture yourself a Stantler you’ve got a few different locations to try. These include Obsidian Fieldlands, Cobalt Coastlands, and Coronet Highlands.