How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Scyther is a valuable Pokémon in a lot of players’ lineups when he’s available in-game, and luckily for those who love it and its evolutions, Scyther is obtainable in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Scyther into Scizor, you’ll need a few things. First, head out to the Obsidian Fieldlands in the Grandtree Arena, or Coronet Highlands in the Primeval Grotto, and catch yourself a Scyther. They are common spawns, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one in either location.

Then, you’re going to need to find a Metal Coat. This item can be found in a few different places, but the surest way to get it is to farm up satchels. Returning lost satchels to players who have dropped them will result in a reward in the form of an item, and Merit Points. Sometimes, the lost satchels will contain a Metal Coat, so you could get lucky and get one before you reach the number of Merit Points required to buy one.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

If you weren’t lucky and still need to get a Metal Coat, you can trade in 1,000 Merit Points for one from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Then, you can use the item on your Scyther. It will ask you if you want to use the item on your Scyther in order to evolve it. Select yes, and your Scyther will instantly evolve into Scizor.

Scyther can also be turned into a new Pokémon called Kleavor, which is a new Pokémon for Legends: Arceus.