How to evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire and Corviknight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Corviknight, the final evolution of Rookidee, has been one of the more powerful Flying-type Pokémon since it was first introduced in Generation VIII. That still rings true after the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet too.

The raven-like also overlaps as a Steel-type Pokémon. It stands at 7’03” tall, weighs 165.3 lbs, and is clinical in the air—especially using Brave Bird, its most powerful move.

The first step to getting it is finding and catching a Rookidee, which isn’t hard if you know where to look. After that, you need to know how to evolve it into Corvisquire, and finally, Corviknight.

Rookidee to Corvisquire and Corviknight Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Like most three-stage evolution Pokémon, it’s a simple process that doesn’t require any additional items such as evolutionary stones, or measures like walking one thousand steps.

Instead, all you need to do is level Rookidee up to level 18, causing it to evolve into Corvisquire. Then, simply level Corvisquire up to level 38, and it will evolve into Corviknight.

The best way to do that is the tried and true method of using it in battles, ideally as the party leader, if you want to speed things up.

You can also use Exp Candy items to make it even faster.

Image via The Pokémon Company

That’s all there is to it. It’s a straightforward process that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be familiar with after all these years, and it’s well worth your time if you’re looking for a strong Flying-type Pokémon to add to your party ranks.