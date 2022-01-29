How to evolve Ponyta into Rapidash in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ponyta, one of the original 151 Pokémon, is available in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players can get it as a Shiny in one of the requests as they go throughout the game, so many trainers are wondering how to evolve their Ponyta into a Rapidash.

Evolving Ponyta into Rapidash is a fairly simple process that doesn’t stray much from the original evolution methods Ponyta has had since the beginning of the franchise. It does take a bit of patience to get Ponyta to the point where it can evolve. Luckily for players hunting a Rapidash, though, the evolution method is straightforward.

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To evolve your Ponyta into Rapidash, simply level Ponyta to 40. Once the Pokémon has hit level 40, go to the party panel and select it. The Poké Ball next to it should be blinking, indicating that it is ready to evolve. Select it, and choose Evolve. The Ponyta will then evolve into Rapidash.

There’s only one place you need to look to find a Ponyta, and it’s available very early in the game. Ponytas roam around in the Horseshoe Plains in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Beware of the Alpha Rapidash if you are still early into the game, though: it’s a level 40 Alpha Pokémon and could easily knock players out.