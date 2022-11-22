How to evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here and it brings a ton of new characters into the franchise and keeps some oldies but goldies in the game to entertain the elderly still playing.

For those of us who are no longer spring chickens, we’d remember Pikachu’s first appearance in Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996. That glorious release day saw a wave of Pikachu fans taking over the gaming scene.

Pikachu is almost synonymous with Pokémon, that’s why he’s been in almost every iteration of the franchise since. The lovable, yellow Pokémon has stolen the hearts of show watchers and gamers alike, even spawning movies like Detective Pikachu due to its popularity.

Fortunately, you can still get Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can also evolve it into a Raichu.

It’s as easy as you remember.

How do I evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Firstly, make sure you have a Pikachu, otherwise, you look like a right goose. You’ll find a Pikachu relaxing southwest of Mesagoza. You can also go to the South Province and go east until you spot one in the wild.

Now that’s done, let’s get this Pikachu evolved.

If you’ve played the previous Pokémon titles, you’d be very familiar with how to evolve your Pikachu, and Scarlet and Violet are no different. Why change a formula that works?

Get yourself a Thunder Stone and you’ve got yourself a Raichu. You can purchase these stones at stores located throughout Paldea, and can be found in Casseroya Lake, West Province, and Levincia. However, this is a rare occurrence.

For those of you who want to evolve Pikachu, there you have it, go nuts. This Dot writer will probably keep it as a Pikachu, in honor of all previous Pikachus before.