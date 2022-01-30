You won't need to go out of your way to get this evolution.

There are plenty of familiar faces to see in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and one of these is Mr. Mime.

The generation one Pokémon is back and along all is the pre-evolution Mime Jr. When you set out to complete your Pokédex you’ll need to capture, battle, and evolve all the Pokémon you can so Mime Jr. is the perfect candidate to accrue points towards next star.

Mime Jr. can be found extremely early into your adventure through Hisui if you know where to look and the evolution couldn’t be any easier. Here’s all you’ll need to know if you want to evolve your Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime.

How to Evolve Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Evolving Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime is extremely easy and something that a lot of players may be prepared to do without even noticing. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus to get the option to evolve Mime Jr. simply needs to know the move Mimic.

This move can be learned at level 25 so once you hit that point simply teach Mime Jr. Mimic and you’re good to go.

If you’re wanting to get started in this process you’ll first need to catch Mime Jr. You can find this Pokémon wandering around Obsidian Fieldlands in Horseshoe Plains and Sandgem Flats. Alternatively, if you want to skip the evolution process altogether you can head to Sandgem Flats and catch Mr. Mime itself.