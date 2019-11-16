How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield is filled with unique and weird ways to evolve your Pokémon—and Inkay is no exception.

Evolving it to Malamar in Sword and Shield will require you to perform unorthodox methods, unlike anything you have seen before.

First, of course, you will need to own an Inkay. The Pokemon can be found in Fishing Spots and in the water in Route 7 and 9. It can also be found in Giant’s Mirror and Hammerlocke Hills in the Wild Area,

The only way to evolve Inkay, similar to how it worked in 3DS, is to wait until Inkay is at least level 30. Then, when it levels up in battle, flip your Switch upside down while in handheld mode.

The Pokemon cannot evolve while the Switch is docked, so be sure to take it out of the Dock and hold it upside down and continue the battle. Once the battle is ended, so long as your Switch is upside down, it’ll begin to evolve.

It’s a strange method, but not one that is entirely difficult to overcome.