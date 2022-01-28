How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you seek out the right item, the process becomes simple and can be completed in seconds.

When it comes to versatile Pokémon, Gligar and its evolution Gliscor are two of the most powerful and useful that you can capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Flying and Ground-type Pokémon boast an impressive move set that makes them a threat to many of the Pokémon that typically counter them. This strength is highlighted in Legends: Arceus by having Gliscor as an alpha Pokémon that players may attempt to fight and capture during their journey.

If you’re not ready to challenge the alpha, the other way you may get Gliscor on your team is by capturing a wild Gligar and evolving them yourself. Fortunately, the process for this is quite simple, but it will take some preparation and searching to get going.

Here’s everything you need to know so you can get Gliscor on your team when you head into the later stages of the game.

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor

Image via The Pokémon Company

Evolving Gligar in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is similar to how fans will have done so in other Pokémon games. You’ll simply need to use a Razor Fang to evolve Gligar while it’s nighttime outside.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to evolve the Pokémon into its final evolution. It’s that easy.

The Razor Fang may be hard to come by, but seeking it out will be well worth your while. You’ll also be able to add the extremely powerful Pokémon Gliscor to your collection. Gligar can be found in Primeeval Grotto’s Coronet Highlands.