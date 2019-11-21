How to evolve Galarian Linoone into Obstagoon in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield brought new variations, Pokémon, and new evolutions. Linoone gained both a Galarian form and a new evolution, Obstagoon. Pokémon can have some unusual means of evolution, such as Alcremie. Luckily, you won’t need to strike a pose to get this new Dark Type Pokémon.

Galarian Zigzagoon was one of the first variations announced. The Galarian form picks up Dark Type in addition to its Normal Type from previous generations. It also gets a third evolution, adding some extra viability to the once early game Pokémon. Obstagoon is a balanced Pokémon with decent stats. And since Zigzagoon can be obtained early in the game and Bede boasts an army of Psychic Type Pokémon, adding a Dark Type is in your best interest.

How to evolve Galarian Linoone into Obstagoon

Getting Obstagoon isn’t difficult, but it requires some timing. Linoone will only evolve at night. Night is characterized as any time after 8pm in the Switch’s system. This can be manipulated by going to settings and changing the time manually if you don’t want to wait for the actual time of day.

Once it’s night time in game, your Linoone will need to be level 35 or higher in order to evolve. If it’s close, you may only need a couple battles or rare candies to get it to that point. Otherwise, level it first and then mess with the time of day.

Enjoy the new Obstagoon. Show it to Bede next battle. He’s going to love it.