How to evolve Galarian Darumaka into Galarian Darmanitan in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield adds a bunch of new regional variant Pokémon into the mix, including an Ice-type variant of Black and White’s Darumaka and Darmanitan.

The Pokémon is exclusive to Pokémon Sword and can be found in either Route 8 or 10, but how you evolve it is a bit more tricky.

Unlike in Pokemon Black and White where you could evolve a Darumaka into a Darmanitan simply by leveling up, Pokémon Sword and Shield forces you to evolve its Galar counterpart using an evolution stone.

The stone in question you will need to use is an Ice Stone, which can be found in Route 9. After obtaining the Rotom Bike’s Surf Feature, go into the water and move to the upper right corner. The stone can be found sparkling near the iceberg.

Then its a simple case of using the stone on the Galar Daramuka to have it evolve. No need to worry about levels, as you can evolve it whenever you like.