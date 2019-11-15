How to Evolve Galar Yanmask into Runerigus in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield has some quite questionable evolution methods for some of its Pokemon and none of them quite compare to how Galarian Tanmask evolves into its regional evolution Runerigus.

To evolve it, you must reach certain criteria and be far enough in the game to access a section of the Wild Area, which will unlock after having three badges.

If you have all that, then we can begin.

First, you will need to make sure that your Galar Yanmask has over 49 points of damage and you haven’t healed it at all or taken it to a Pokémon Center.

You can have it fight some of the nearby Pokémon in the wild area if you aren’t quite there yet to save you finding a trainer or farming for the right amount.

Then, once it has this damage, you simply need to walk under the stone sculpture in Dusty Bowl and it’ll begin to evolve almost immediately regardless of its level.

And that’s it, the Runerigus will be yours.