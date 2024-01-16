How to evolve Floette in Pokémon Go

The real evolution was the friends we made along the way.

When it’s time for Valentine’s Day in Pokémon Go, Flabébé, Floette, and Florges instantly come to mind. The flower-themed Pokémon are perfect for the occasion, and the January-February period tends to be the only chance for trainers to get them.

As a natural instinct, when I got my first Flabébé, I instantly wanted to evolve it into Floette in Pokémon Go and Florges afterward. This evolution process can be considered simple compared to most Pokémon in the game, but there’s a small twist further down Flabébé’s evolution cycle.

How can you evolve Floette into Florges in Pokémon Go?

Save that Candy for an evolution instead of a power-up for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve Floette into Florges, you’ll need 100 Flabébé Candy and 20 Buddy Hearts. If you have the Candies ready to go, assign Florges as your buddy Pokémon and start earning those Hearts. You can get the Buddy Hearts by feeding your Floette, traveling to new PokéStops together, and interacting with them.

You don’t have to get best buddy status to collect 20 Hearts, but you’ll be breaking into the Good Buddy level with your Floette in the process. Once you collect the 20 Hearts alongside 100 Candy, you’ll be able to evolve Floette into Florges.

The color of your final evolution will depend on your Flabébé colors.

The main reason why the Floette to Florges evolution confuses Pokémon Go players is the sudden increase in its difficulty. The Flabébé to Floette evolution follows the basic evolve principles of the game and only requires 25 Flabébé Candy without any additional requirements. Following that evolution, most anticipate a similar process, only to discover that there are more requirements besides Candy.

The Flabébé evolution cycle is still one of the easier ones in the game as others require rare items. Finding such evolution items in Pokémon Go can be more difficult than getting Hearts due to their low drop rates.