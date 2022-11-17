How to evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives the franchise a lot of “firsts,” including the first Pokémon based on a Dolphin—an absence that has baffled fans for generations.

Finizen is just a little water friend who likes playing with other Finizen using the water ring on its tail. It is also very attuned to the emotions of other living creatures thanks to its ultrasonic waves, which make its evolution Palafin even more fitting.

Once it evolves, Paladin has two distinct forms. Zero Form, which looks very similar to Finizin outside of a few new markings, and Hero Form, a superhero-style transformation that only takes place once a Palafin is recalled and then sent back into a battle.

It is a unique concept that will have many players excited to try it out. However, the method you will have to use in order to evolve Finizin into Palafin is another matter entirely.

Finizen to Palafin Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Finizen has one of the most unusual and dumfounding evolutions in the Pokémon series ever. Not since Malamar have we seen a more cursed way to evolve your Pokémon.

To evolve Finizen into Palafin you first need to level it up until it is level 38. Once you finish grinding levels, you need to ask yourself: do you have any friends? Or rather, anyone else who owns a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet that can play multiplayer co-op with you, because it is actually a requirement.

In order to obtain Palafin you need to have a friend playing with you online, regardless of who is hosting the Union Circle, and then defeat a Pokémon with Finizen—leveling up once this is done will trigger the evolution. This can be done in local or online co-op modes.