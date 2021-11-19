Feebas and Milotic are two of the most difficult Pokémon to acquire in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl. Catching Feebas is quite the task, but once you’ve caught it, evolving into Milotic isn’t so simple either.

Feebas can only be caught from one specific location within the game in a four-square fishing radius that rotates daily. If you’ve come this far by catching Feebas, you’re definitely going to want to make the most of it and evolve the Pokémon into Milotic.

Fortunately, since these are remakes players quickly knew what it would take to evolve Feebas into Molotic, and there is even a second method to evolve. Here is everything you’ll need to know and do if you want to add this evolution to your collection.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Feebas into Milotic, you’ll need to raise its beauty condition to high and then head out and level the Pokémon up one level.

Having no level prerequisite to evolve seems like it would be helpful but given this unique method of evolution it turns out to be a crutch. Fortunately, raising beauty condition isn’t so difficult once you know the method. And with some game planning, it can be made even easier.

If you capture a Feebas with Modest, Quiet, Rash, or Mild nature, you’re already on the right track to evolution as these natures lend themselves to raising beauty condition.

To raise beauty condition, simply feed Feebas Dry Poffins, which can be crafted from dry-tasting and blue-colored berries. Once you’ve fed Feebas enough of these, its beauty condition should be high enough to evolve into Milotic so head out and level up the Pokémon one more time.

The alternate method of evolving Feebas into Milotic is to enter the grand underground and dig for the Prism Scale. If you’re lucky enough to find this rare item, trade Feebas while holding it and it will evolve into Milotic.