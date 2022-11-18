How to evolve Bramblin to Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has made it to the Nintendo Switch and there are mountains of new Pokémon to catch and train.

There are new ways to evolve your Pokémon and tons of new ways to play.

Players can look forward to filling up their Pokédex with an almost unfathomable number of new Pokémon to collect. Some Pokémon might be there just to make you laugh, and some might be there to be the strongest in battle. But some are a fun blend of the two, like Bramblin.

This tumbleweed character is one you’ll want to put into your arsenal. Bramblin is a prickly little Pokémon that’ll easily stick by your side throughout your playthrough.

How do I evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via Game Freak

Firstly, you’ll have to nab yourself a Bramblin. They’re located in the Asado Desert and you’re likely to see them strolling through the sand dunes. If you can’t find any, keep looking there are usually a few rolling around the place. They’re quite small so keep an eye out for any wooden-like creatures hidden in the dunes.

To evolve Bramblin, you’ll need to do 1,000 steps with it by your side.

Go for a stroll in “let’s go” mode and have Bramblin roll around beside you. And that’s it: this Pokemon evolution doesn’t have a level cap, so you can do it whenever.

Screengrab via Game Freak

Make sure Bramblin is your primary Pokémon, otherwise this will not work.

You’ll notice Brambleghast sports more spikes and looks slightly angrier. Don’t worry, it’ll only spike your opponents. And there you have it, an intimidating Pokémon for any collector. Go get some steps and touch some grass.