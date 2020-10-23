How to download Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion is now live for players around the world, but you will need to update your game of choice before setting off on your new adventure.

If you have already purchased the Sword or Shield Expansion Pass, you won’t need to go through many steps before you can hop on the train to the icy expanse of the tundra.

Once you turn on your Nintendo Switch, simply navigate over to whichever game you have purchased the Expansion Pass for. From there, hit the plus button and click on Software Update, followed by Via the Internet.

This should prompt a download to start. The Crown Tundra update is about 1.1GB, so it will take a few minutes to complete depending on your internet speed.

After you complete the download the game will finish updating, which could take another minute or two. Once that is done, you are free to launch your game and head over to the Wedgehurst Train Station to get your adventure in the new area started.

If you haven’t purchased the Expansion Pass yet, you will need to head to the eShop and purchase it for whichever game you want to continue your adventure in. It will cost $29.99 and the download will be larger since you will also be downloading the data for the previous expansion, The Isle of Armor.