How to craft and find the Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There’s just something incredibly satisfying about roasting your enemies to a crisp to defeat them, and the Flamethrower move in the Pokémon game franchise has let us live out this sadistic dream since Generation I.

And in Generation IX, you can continue living the dream—all you need is a Pokémon that can learn the move. What’s that? It doesn’t learn Flamethrower through leveling up? Well if your Pokémon happens to be a Fire-type or just one that can shoot flames by Gamefreak’s logic, then it is probably compatible with TM 125 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Flamethrower.

But the Flamethrower TM isn’t really found very easily in the overworld of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That’s where we come in.

Where to find the Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Flamethrower TM can be found by making your way to a boulder by the cliff of East Medali in West Province (Area Three). You need to position yourself on the northern center point of the map, following the directions that will then lead you to the marked area. The screenshot above will show you the location on the map.

Once you’ve reached Medali (East), you will need to make your way to the elevated area in the location, which you should have reached given that you followed the arrows that led you to the marked area.

Now that you’ve reached the hilly area, you should notice a large boulder and a trainer close to it. Make your way to the below to come across a golden glowing PokéBall that is emitting a yellow-green jet of light. Pick it up to receive TM 125, Flamethrower.

How to craft the Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have acquired the Flamethrower TM from the overworld, you can now proceed to craft as many copies of it as you like at the Pokémon Center’s TM Machine, but only if you have sufficient materials.

These materials are among the ones that you will find by beating Pokémon in the wild, along with LP, which you are rewarded with after taking down Team Star bases or interacting with Tera Raid crystals. Since Flamethrower is a TM that requires quite a bit of these resources—especially LP—you might need to particularly grind for them if you are short of the required materials.

Here are the exact materials required to craft the Flamethrower TM: