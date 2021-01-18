How to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Moving on down the line, Pokémon Go fans can now work on completing the Hoenn Collection Challenge as the third generation celebration runs from Jan. 19 to 24.

These Collection Challenges work a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks, in that all you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the rewards. Though there is also event-exclusive Field Research, too.

If you manage to capture all of the Pokémon on the list, you will get a handful of special rewards, including 3,000 XP, one Incense, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for and capture during the Hoenn Celebration event.

Capture a Treecko

Capture a Torchic

Capture a Mudkip

Capture a Nincada

Capture a Nosepass

Capture a Aron

Capture a Plusle

Capture a Minun

Capture a Bagon

The Hoenn Celebration event will run from Jan. 19 to 24, when it will be replaced by the Johto Celebration event on Jan. 26.