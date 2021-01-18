All Field and Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Celebration Event

Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Celebration event is about to begin, and it is expanding what players can expect from smaller event’s Field Reasearch.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated Raid and Egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, the Hoenn event is giving players a chance to grab some Legendary rewards.

Just like the previous regional events, one reward is extra encounters with some of the featured Hoenn Pokémon, that will help players finish the Hoenn Collection Challenge too. Some Today’s View Research will incentivize players to complete Raids to capture both Groudon and Kyogre in order to encounter a Rayquaza with the special move Hurricane in its arsenal.

If you plan to even somewhat participate in the third generation celebration, here are all the Field Research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Field Research

Catch three Pokémon with Weather Boost Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip Encounter

Catch 11 Pokémon Plusle and Minun Encounter

Power up Pokémon five times Aron Encounter

Power up Pokémon nine times Wailmer Encounter



Today’s View Research

Catch two Kyogre 10 Kyogre Candy

Catch two Groudon 10 Groudon Candy

Catch 30 Pokémon 30 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, one Silver Pinap Berry, Rayquaza Encounter

The Hoenn Celebration event will run from Jan. 19 to 24, when it will be replaced by the Johto Celebration event on Jan. 26.