How to change your trainer icon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows players to add a bit of flair in the form of a trainer icon. It’s an icon that is shown to other players when you appear online to participate in battles and Raids.

By default, it’s set to show a picture of your trainer without wearing a hat, but there’s a way to change it to something else, be it a different angle, a shot of your trainer in different attire, or even a Pokémon.

And the best is, it’s not that difficult to do. Here’s how to do it.

Changing trainer icon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet method, explained

You can change your trainer icon in the profile menu.

To get there, bring up your Pokédex by pressing the – button, then bring up the side menu by pressing the X button (it has three colored icons on the left-hand side), and select the green one. If you’ve done that, it will bring up the profile menu.

Then, press the + button. It will give you the option of changing your profile picture or trainer icon. Select trainer icon, then take a picture!

That’s all there is to it!

Image via The Pokémon Company

The hardest part about it is actually taking a good picture. The trainer icon crops to a small circle, so you need to make sure that you can fit whatever you want it to be inside that area.

Once you get it though, it’ll change your trainer icon to that, and it’ll be done!