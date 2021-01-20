How to catch Plusle and Minun in Pokémon Go Hoenn Challenge

Trainers have the opportunity to catch several gen-three Pokémon during the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go as part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. Among the nine Pokémon to collect during the challenge, Plusle and Minun are two of the most difficult to catch.

Aside from finding the Electric-type Pokémon in the wild, you can encounter them after completing a Field Research Task. Head to a PokéStop and spin it to get the “Catch 11 Pokémon” task. After you complete the task, you’ll receive an encounter with either Plusle or Minun.

If you don’t get this task on the first try, go to another PokéStop, because the Field Research Task you get is random. Repeat the process to try to get both Plusle and Minun. Once you get them, just pursue the remaining Pokémon from the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

You can check all the Field and Special Research tasks to know how to get all Pokémon from the list and complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge. Players will be required to catch Pokémon such as the starters Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip, and other gen-three Pokémon like Nincada, Nosepass, and Aron.

Players have until Jan. 24 to complete the challenge.