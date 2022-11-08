For the first time, Niantic is celebrating the hungriest species and biggest mouths of the Pokémon world with Greedy Gluttons, a new Pokémon Go event.

Headlining this celebration is Guzzlord, a Generation VII Ultra Beast from the Alola region, who is making its debut in the mobile game.

Also known under the codename UB-05 Glutton, this Pokémon is a powerful Dark and Dragon dual-type inspired by the shape of an enormous mouth. Each of its arms ends in a claw that also resembles an open mouth. All of that is fitting to its overarching theme of an ever-hungry species which is “always devouring something,” according to the Pokédex.

Fans looking to enjoy the Greedy Gluttons event in Pokémon Go might be wondering how to catch the star of the show, and there is currently one way to do it.

How to catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord is emerging from Ultra Wormholes straight into Pokémon Go Raids all over the world. It serves as the main boss of five-star Raids from Tuesday, Nov. 8 to Wednesday, Nov. 23.

As shared on the game’s Twitter account, it looks like the new boss starts to show up at 10am local time on Nov. 8.

File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



INCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/Hacbq2tnA1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 7, 2022

The Junkivore Pokémon has no known evolution, but it is a powerful beast on its own.

Being a Dark and Dragon dual-type, it can learn Dragon Tail or Snarl as a fast attack, and Brutal Swing, Crunch, and Dragon Claw as charged moves. Sludge Bomb, a Poison-type charged attack that fits the Pokémon’s theme, is the final possibility for your moveset.