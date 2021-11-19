Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back a ton of popular Pokémon that weren’t available in the original version of the games to new parts of the Sinnoh region.

A lot of Pokémon fans look to complete not only the Sinnoh Pokédex but also the National Pokédex so seeing and even catching all species is something very important. Thankfully, there are very few Pokémon you can’t catch in these games.

All the starters from previous generations are back, and as you’d expect, these are some of the most sought-after non-legendary species in the game. Three of these Pokémon are the gen-one starter species Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. Traditionally, you can’t find these Pokemon within the Sinnoh region, but thanks to some additions made for these remakes, now you can!

How to catch Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Image via The Pokémon Company

To catch the gen-one starter Pokémon, you’ll first need to complete the main story of the game and obtain the National Pokédex. Once you’ve done this and have access to the Fight Area, head there by sailing from the Swowpoint City docks.

Once you arrive head to the Grand Underground. This new area is where you’ll find these Pokémon, and as you’d expect, they can be found in their respective biome.

For Charmander head to the Orange area on the map, which is the Fire Biome. Squirtle can be found in the Blue Water-type area and Bulbasaur in the Green Grass-type Biome.

You’ll also find the other generation starters in this area, so there is plenty to explore and capture.