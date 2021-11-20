How to catch and evolve Misdreavus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Misdreavus, a ghost-type Pokémon that floats around the overworld, is one of the few Shining Pearl exclusives, so those with Brilliant Diamond will need to trade it from the other game to obtain it. For those with Shining Pearl, here is how you find, catch, and evolve Misdreavus.

How to find and catch Misdreavus in Shining Pearl

Misdreavus can be found pretty early in the game in the Eterna Forest, which is an area of the map where you will go through it with a partner, and all of your battles with Pokémon will be doubled. Sometimes, you will have two of the same Pokémon to battle, but other times, there will be two different species to defeat or catch.

In order to catch a Pokémon here, you must knock out the Pokémon you don’t want to catch, and then try to capture the remaining one before your partner knocks it out. Misdreavus appears in the Eterna Forest at night and has a 20 percent chance at appearing in Shining Pearl.

Alternatively, Misdreavus can also be found in the Lost Tower on floors 1 to 5 and in the Grand Underground in the Dazzling Cave and Stargleam Cavern.

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius

Evolving Misdreavus into Mismagius is simple, find and use a Dusk Stone on Misdreavus. Dusk Stones can be found on Victory Road, the Galactic Warehouse, and in the Grand Underground. The Dusk Stone can also be used to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow.