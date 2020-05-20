How to beat and capture Zekrom in Pokémon Go

The Dragon of Truth, Zekrom, will be joining Pokémon Go through five-star raids this Summer, adding a versatile type combination to the pool of Legendary Pokémon available in the game.

The Dragon/Electric-type hits like a truck and will be one of the most highly sought after new Pokémon once you can obtain it.

Unlike Reshiram, which will be added to the five-star raid rotations May 26, it is currently unclear when Zekrom will become available. The easiest guess would be right after its Unovan counterpart, but Niantic has not given a solid date for the follow-up event yet.

However, we do know that once Zekrom is added, not only will it likely be available for around three weeks, but there will also be Raid Hours dedicated to it. Reshiram already has three confirmed Raid Hours for each Wednesday that it is in five-star raids, so Zekrom, and later Kyurem will probably get the same treatment.

Here are the Reshiram Raid Hour dates so you can make sure to capture the Dragon/Fire-type part of the Tao Trio as well.

May 27: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 3: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 10: 6pm to 7pm local time

Because of its typing and more physical style offensive capabilities, Steel-types and Ground-types will be your best friends when facing down Zekrom. Pokémon like Swamper, Steelix, and Hippowdon can all take hits and deal super effective damage right back out, without worrying about its Electric-type STAB moves at all.

You will want to make sure you capture at least two of each Unovan Dragon during this event, because once Kyurem-White and Kyurem-Black are introduced, you will likely need to fuse a Zekrom or Reshiram with your Kyurem in order to obtain them. That is, unless Niantic plan on making them completely separate event Pokémon if they are added at all.

Reshiram will be available in raids from May 26 at 3pm CT until June 16, and Niantic has already confirmed that more information about both Zekrom and Kyurem will be made available in the near future.