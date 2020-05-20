How to beat and capture Kyurem in Pokémon Go

The icy monster of the Giant Chasm will soon be upon us.

The Boundary Pokémon, Kyurem, will be joining Pokémon Go through five-star raids this Summer, bringing with it some interesting possibilities for future events.

Along with being a powerful Pokémon on its own, when paired with the other two members of the Tao Trio, it can truly become a creature to fear.

Reshiram is already confirmed to be joining the game May 26, but as of now, there is no set date for either Zekrom or Kyurem. As these events usually go, the Dragon/Ice-type will be the last of the three to be added, so players will be waiting a bit before any dates are made available.

But based on the information about Reshiram’s raid debut, we know that Kyurem will also be getting at least three Raid Hours to go along with its rotation in the five-star pool. Here are the dates for Reshiram’s Raid Hours so that you can make sure you capture at least one of each Unovan Dragon.

May 27: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 3: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 10: 6pm to 7pm local time

Kyurem is the weakest of the three Dragon-type legends from generation five, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy fight. It has access to powerful moves like Dragon Pules, Ice Beam, and its signature Glaciate attack, which can cause some big problems when matching up against it.

You will want to bring along some Fighting and Steel-types when you face the monster of the Giant Chasm, since both are super effective against it and won’t be fighting at a disadvantage.

As for future events, Kyurem opens up the door for both Kyurem-White and Kyurem-Black being added into the game with the use of Reshiram and Zekrom. These two unique Pokémon will likely be part of a future Special Research event that utilizes the concept of Absofusion and the DNA Splicer item.

Reshiram will be available in raids from May 26 at 3pm CT until June 16, and Niantic has already confirmed that more information about both Zekrom and Kyurem will be made available in the near future.