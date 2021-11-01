How many Pokémon types are there?

The Pokémon world is more complicated than it looks. Completing the Pokédex may not require that much research, but if you’re looking to battle other Pokémon and join tournaments or raids, you’ll need to learn the strengths and weaknesses of your Pokémon.

Each Pokémon has a type that’s based on its habitat and core design. The types will also apply to their moves, and all types will have a weakness against others, leaving room for roster crafting. While some Pokémon will only have a single type, there are dual-type Pokémon as well.

There are a total of 18 Pokémon types in the franchise, and here are all of them.

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

If you’re putting together an elite squad of Pokémon, you should research which types you can use to counter a lineup you’re going up against. Though it may seem unnecessary and extra work at first, doing your homework can allow you to ace through encounters in a single go, saving you some time.

All trainers have their favorite Pokémon, but it’s also essential to have a healthy roster, meaning you should spend resources on training Pokémon from types you don’t have any representatives for. You can still prioritize your favorite Pokémon, but having multiple top-tier Pokémon at your disposal will be beneficial when you need to do roster engineering to get through tough battles.

When a new type is introduced to the game in the future, the existing strength and weakness spreadsheets will need to be tweaked, and players may also need to do additional research to see how Pokémon from existing types stack against the Pokémon from new types.