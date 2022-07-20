How many mouse Pokémon are there?

Most Pokémon players are aware that each Pokémon has a type that denotes its strengths and weaknesses in battle. A Pokémon’s type also influences what kinds of moves they can learn and where they are found in the wild. But few players may realize that every Pokémon also has a classification that’s notably different from their type.

These classifications mostly correlate to the appearance of the Pokémon or what their design is inspired by. Many Pokémon are based on real animals, while others are based on machines, plants, and even toys.

The most well-known Pokémon of all time, Pikachu, is classified as a mouse Pokémon. In a universe that has been criticized for having too many “Pikachu clone” designs with each generation, which of these are actually classified the same way? Here’s how many mouse Pokémon there actually are.

All officially classified Mouse Pokémon

These are the 11 Pokémon considered mice based on their official classification as “Mouse Pokémon.”

Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu

Pikachu is the very first Pokémon to be classified as a Mouse Pokémon, and its evolution, Raichu, is also classified as such. Once baby Pokémon were introduced in Generation II, Pikachu’s baby form, Pichu, was classified as the “Tiny Mouse Pokémon.”

With Pikachu being the face of the Pokémon franchise, it makes sense The Pokémon Company would want to jump on the success of the design with similar ones in the future. What makes Pikachu succeed as a Pokémon is the combination of its characteristics that resemble a real animal with unique powers and personality. What’s not to love about a little electric mouse?

Rattata and Raticate

Yes, even though Rattata and Raticate are clearly rats, not mice, they are still classified as Mouse Pokémon, though sometimes fans still refer to them as the “Rat Pokémon.” There isn’t actually a classification for a rat Pokémon, so Rattata fans will have to be satisfied with it being considered a mouse for now. The common Pokémon found in the tall grass in the Kanto region is memorable for fans who have been with the series since the beginning, though Rattata is certainly not held to the same beloved standard as Pikachu and doesn’t quite carry the same charm, either.

Sandshrew and Sandslash

Many fans are aware Sandshrew and Sandslash are clearly not based on mice. Sandshrew most closely resembles a pangolin, a mammal that lives in the desert, with scales and a long snout. Yet Sandshrew is classified the same as Pikachu and Rattata.

With other Pokémon inspired by members of the animal kingdom sometimes being given hyper-specific classifications that point directly to the animal they resemble, it is surprising that Sandshrew is classified as something that it clearly isn’t. Since Sandshrew is a Generation I Pokémon, maybe if it had appeared later in the series it would have received a different classification as the roster grew.

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is surprisingly also classified as a Mouse Pokémon. The Generation II Fire-type starter also doesn’t really look like a mouse, and instead has features that more closely align with those of an anteater. Strangely, Cyndaquil’s evolutions, Quilava and Typhlosion, are both classified as “Volcano Pokémon” and not “Fire Mouse Pokémon” like their predecessor.

Pawmi

Pawmi is the newest mouse Pokémon, set to make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this year. Pawmi is the first Pokémon since Gen I to be classified as simply a “Mouse Pokémon.”

Though we don’t know much yet about Pawmi, we know it is also an Electric-type and has the same round spots on its cheeks as Pikachu. It walks on all fours, has a fluffy tail, and doesn’t have whiskers as far as the initial art has shown.

Pokémon that resemble mice

There are a few memorable Pokémon missing from those that are officially classified as Mouse Pokémon. Here are the remaining Pokémon that resemble mice, but aren’t officially classified as such.

Dedenne

Dedenne is a Pokémon that makes many fans do a double-take since it looks very similar to both Pikachu and Raichu. Dedenne is also an Electric-type and looks even more like a mouse than Pikachu does. Yet Dedenne’s classification is “Antenna Pokémon” since its whiskers act as antennas to receive and transmit electricity. Dedenne can also plug its tail into a wall outlet to charge electricity that way.

With these special characteristics, it makes sense that Dedenne is classified as the Antenna Pokémon, though somehow it feels wrong that it isn’t also officially a mouse Pokémon. Either way, when fans think of Pokémon that look like mice, Dedenne is definitely at the top of the list.

Plusle and Minun

Plusle and Minun are another two Pokémon that both resemble mice and also use a gimmick based on electricity in their design. Plusle and Minun go together, one positively charged and one negatively charged, respectively, like electrons or the opposite ends of a battery. In the Pokémon anime and movies, Plusle and Minun are rarely seen apart from each other.

Due to the counterplay between the positive and negative charges, Plusle and Minun are both classified as “Cheering Pokémon” because they not only cheer each other on but also the other Pokémon on their team. Plusle and Minun also resemble mice a bit less than Dedenne, with longer ears and no whiskers, but they do have the same electric spots on their cheeks as other electric Pokémon.

Togedemaru

Togedemaru is an extremely round mouse-shaped Electric-type Pokémon. It looks a lot like the other Electric-type Pokémon on this list, but Togedemaru is classified as the “Roly-Poly Pokémon” because of its shape. It also sports the signature spots on its cheeks.

Though it may look like Togedemaru has a long tail, it actually has a spike that sticks up from its head to gather electricity. Despite creating enough electric mouse Pokémon to fill an entire team and then some, The Pokémon Company certainly made each one unique in how they gather their powers. But if Togedemaru also uses its head spike as a sort of antenna, why isn’t it also classified as an “Antenna Pokémon” like Dedenne?

Morpeko

Morpeko was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield and is the main companion of rival Marnie in the game, where it follows her around outside of its Poké Ball. Morpeko is unique because it can actually transform between two different types. When its belly is full, it is a happy Electric-type. But in battle, it can switch into the “hangry form,” which transforms it into a Dark-type.

Morpeko looks more like a hamster than a mouse, with fluffy tufts of fur coming from its ears and a tooth right in the front of its mouth. Due to the “Hunger Switch” ability, Morpeko is classified as a “Two-Sided Pokémon,” changing personalities and types at will in battle.