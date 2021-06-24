How does the ranked mode work in Pokémon Unite?

It’s been a while since the MOBA genre welcomed a notable addition. But the Pokémon franchise is set to welcome trainers to a type of journey that they might not be familiar with in Pokémon Unite.

The game will first open its doors to Nintendo Switch players in July, while mobile users will have to wait until September. Aside from the progression system and all the cosmetic items that players will acquire throughout their Pokémon Unite careers, the game’s ranked mode will also be a frequent stop for anyone who’s looking to prove themselves.

Similar to other MOBAs like League of Legends and Dota 2, there’s a ranked system in Unite that allows players from the same skill level to play against each other. When you first play Unite battles, you’ll start from the Beginner Cup.

As you continue to improve and win more matches, you’ll earn performance points. These points depend on the results of your matches. When you collect enough points, you’ll move on to other divisions with an ultimate goal to participate in the Master Cup. There’s also a global ranking ladder where players can check out the top Unite players and how they’re doing.

The only requirement to get into the global rankings will be collecting enough performance points and becoming one of the top-ranked players in the world, meaning skill is the only barrier of entry.

If you’re looking to speedrun your journey to the top and don’t have a lot of experience in MOBAs, taking it slowly could be a better option. Though everyone will want to play all the Pokémon in the game, finding your favorite role will be the key to achieving success in Unite’s ranked ladder. Most players try to be good at everything, which doesn’t always work. Deciding on a role and focusing on improving with a handful of Pokémon will make you more consistent in the long run. Though shiny plays can win you a couple of matches, consistency will carry you into higher divisions.