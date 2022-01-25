Hisuian starter evolutions teased in new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer

You've seen these Pokémon before, but never like this.

A new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer released today has given fans a quick glimpse at what the starter Pokémons’ evolutions will look like in the upcoming title.

While most of the gameplay in the new trailer has been seen before, there’s a new segment near the end of the video that briefly shows the evolutions of the three starter Pokémon. While it’s difficult to see much, it appears that Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott will keep their normal middle evolutions (Quilava, Dartrix, and Dewott, respectively). The difference comes with their final evolutions, which will all have new appearances as part of unique Hisuian forms.

After the trailer was released, Serebii showcased outlines of the evolutions on Twitter, giving further detail as to what Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott will look like. The in-game 3D versions of the three evolutions have reportedly already leaked, so many fans already know what they look like, but others are excited to see their official 2D art or have avoided leaks so far and are waiting for the big reveal.

Serebii Update: Official silhouettes of the evolutions for Dartrix, Quilava and Dewott in Pokémon Legends: Arceushttps://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/1eYsYTwnhE — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 25, 2022

The three starter Pokémons’ final evolutions aren’t the only ones that are receiving Hisuian forms. Existing Pokémon like Growlithe, Basculin, and Stantler are getting either Hisuian forms or new evolutions as part of their presence in the ancient region. Players will need to explore thoroughly to find all the Pokémon with new, unique forms.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on Jan. 28.