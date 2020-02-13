Here are the new Pokémon can be transferred to Sword and Shield from Home

Originally, players thought there wouldn’t be many new Pokémon available to transfer over to Sword and Shield from Pokémon Home due to the lack of National Pokédex, but thanks to some data that was already present in the base game’s files, there are actually quite a few.

There were 35 completed Pokémon data files located in the unused section of Sword and Shield’s code, meaning that you can transfer 35 Pokémon that were not present at all in the game now, along with some regional variants.

This isn’t a big number by most standards, but it does provide new content prior to the Expansion Pass releasing in June and will also open the door for a few new competitive team compositions, too. There are new hidden abilities, moves, and variations of Galar-native Pokémon available right now, so get ready to transfer them over.

Related: Play Pokémon confirms hidden abilities and moves from Pokémon HOME are tournament legal

Here is the full list of Pokémon you can transfer over to Sword and Shield using Home without any of the expanded content that will be coming with the Expansion Pass (excluding Mew because you could obtain it using the Poké Ball Plus prior to Home’s release.)

New Pokémon

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem Kyruem-Black and Kyurem-White can also be transferred in

Keldeo

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem Cosmoem will evolve into Solgaleo in Sword and Lunala in Shield

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Transferable Forms

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetails

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Kantonian Ponyta

Kantonian Rapidash

Kantonian Farfetch’d

Kantonian Weezing

Johtonian Corsola

Hoenian Zigzagoon

Hoenian Linoone

Unovian Darumaka

Unovian Darmanitan

Unovian Stunfisk

You can also transfer over the various Ash Cap Pikachu forms to Sword and Shield. You will need to breed a new version of each Pokémon that is capable of doing so before using them in official online battles because without the Galar symbol present on each of the base game Pokémon, the servers will think the Pokémon has been hacked in.

More Pokémon will be added to this list as the Home service continues to evolve and the Expansion Pass eventually releases, but for now these are all of the Pokémon you can actively transfer over that weren’t already available in Sword and Shield.