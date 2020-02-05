Gigantamax Toxtricity can be found in Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles beginning tomorrow

The next new Gigantamax Pokémon is finally coming to Sword and Shield. Both forms of Gigantamax Toxtricity are going to be available in Max Raid Battles starting tomorrow.

Just like with Gigantimax Appletun and Flapple, each of Toxtricity’s forms will be exclusive to one of the games. You’ll need to raid and trade with friends once the event begins at 6pm CT on Feb. 6.

Pokémon on Twitter When Gigantamaxed, these special Toxtricity gain a different appearance than regular Dynamax Toxtricity, and they can also unleash a G-Max Move called G-Max Stun Shock. ⚡️https://t.co/AXl1OpxwI7 https://t.co/2ijhjLiQ5Z

You’ll find Amped Form Toxtricity in Sword and Low Key Form Toxtricity in Shield during the event, but you don’t actually need to trade to catch the other game’s form. If you connect to the Y-Net and look for Max Raid notifications, you can take part in either Toxtricity raid if you find someone playing on the other version with an open room.

Both forms of Toxtricity share a Gigantimax form, just like the Applin line, with the only difference being base stats and how they look outside of Max Raid Battles. Low Key Form is more focused around Special Attack, while the Amped Form will smack you with Physical moves.

Gigantimax Toxtricity will replace all of its Electric-type moves with G-Max Stun Shock. This will randomly poison or paralyze any opponent it hits, so watch out for this move when trying to capture it since this can easily mess up your entire Raid team.

To activate this event when it goes live, you’ll need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the internet or manually go to the Mystery Gift Menu and select Get the Wild Area News. This will prompt the Wild Area to reset with new information, pushing the new event into action.

Trainers will be able to capture Gigantamax Toxtricity from 6pm CT on Feb. 6 to 7pm CT on March 8. That means you have just over a month to get your perfect Electric/Poison-type rockstar.