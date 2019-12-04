Gigantamax Snorlax is now available in Max Raid Battles for Pokémon Sword and Shield

The first additional content for Pokémon Sword and Shield is out now in the form of Gigantamax Snorlax, which is available in Max Raid Battles for everyone traveling around the Wild Area.

Snorlax is in the base game and was fairly easy to capture, especially considering it is a static encounter. But now, you can add an even bigger version of the giant Normal-type to your team if you compete in Max Raid Battles. But you will need to do a few things first.

First, open up your copy of Sword or Shield and make sure you are connected to the internet on your Nintendo Switch. Then open up your menu and select the Mystery Gift and launch Wild Area News.

You will automatically download the data for Gigantimax Snorlax, which will unlock the unobtainable form’s data and allow for it to be accessed during raids. Before this, all of the data was locked and could only be seen during datamines.

Make sure you have a couple of bulkier Fighting-types or some competent Pokémon that resist Normal-type moves so you can last in a contest against Gigantamax Snorlax, because not only is it bulky, it still hits like a truck.

Gigantimax Snorlax will only be available until Jan. 25, though, so make sure you catch as many as you can before the beast goes back to the mountains. It will likely make periodical returns along with other event Gigantimax mons that have yet to be released.