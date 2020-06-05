Gigantamax Copperajah Dynamax Crystal event starts today for Pokémon Sword and Shield in some regions

A new Dynamax Crystal event for Pokémon Sword and Shield starts today in some parts of the world. The event will happen through a code that unlocks a Dynamax Crystal, which activates a Gigantamax Copperajah Raid Battle at the Wild Area’s Watchtower Ruins.

The code is rolling out across various countries and will be distributed from June 5 to July 5. The code is being distributed at GameMania in Belgium and The Netherlands, GameStop in Italy and Germany, and Cultura in France.

At time of writing, there’s no further information about whether the event will happen in additional countries.

Max Raid Battles are one of the major features in Pokémon Sword and Shield and players can get a specific Pokémon through Dynamax Crystals events. If you activate one in the item menu, it’ll cause a Max Raid Battle to spawn at the Watchtower Lair for the remainder of the day.

Players can also get a Galarian Corsola with its Hidden Ability, Cursed Body, until June 11 as the third Mystery Gift since May 22. This week’s gift also includes multiple evolution items, such as a Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet.