GameStop to distribute Jumbo Snorlax VMAX Pokémon TCG promo

Pokémon TCG collectors will have a chance to score a unique jumbo VMAX card thanks to a GameStop promotion to celebrate the release of October’s set Celebrations.

First reported by PokeBeach, the promotion that kicks off on Oct. 8 will see GameStop supply a Jumbo VMAX Snorlax card and a binder, both of which are branded with the Sword & Shield stamp.

According to the report, there will be limited stock of both items, but the binders will have fewer between the two. To earn these rewards, you’ll need to purchase any Pokémon item. Given the release coinciding with the launch of Pokémon TCG Celebrations, you may want to score some new cards because these are in high demand and you may struggle to find them in-store.

These rewards were previously distributed in May, although that distribution was exclusive to GameStop’s website and required customers to spend at least $25.