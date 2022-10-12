GameStop to distribute Dragonite promo card in November

Pokémon TCG collectors are set to get plenty of new items in November and a new report suggests a promo card is set to roll out in the United States.

According to a report from PokeBeach, a promo card starring Dragonite will be distributed via GameStop to celebrate the launch of Pokémon TCG Silver Tempest.

While the card has not been officially announced or revealed, PokeBeach believes it will be a reprint of the Dragonite that features in the set but will feature the GameStop promo stamp, as cards have in the past.

This Dragonite was first released in Japan as part of the OCG set Paradigm Trigger. It joins many other popular Pokémon seeing the spotlight in Silver Tempest.

Silver Tempest is led by the Legendary Pokémon Lugia who features one of the set’s new VSTAR Pokémon. Also featured is the TCG’s first pre-evolution VSTAR card Alolan Ninetales and more.

Silver Tempest will include cards from the OCG sets Paradigm Trigger and Incandescent Arcana. This will be one of the final sets in the Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield range before we transition into Scarlet and Violet early next year.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this Dragonite promo you’ll want to head in-store and spend more than $15 on Pokémon TCG products starting Nov. 11 when Silver Tempest launches.

As we approach the release of the set fans will get to see more of the unique cards that are making their TCG debut with this set, but for now, fans will need to sit tight.