Galarian Rapidash revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

Round three of the Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks brought about the reveal of a very anticipated horse, Galarian Rapidash.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Rapidash de Galar

And just as many fans speculated, it does take on the magical properties of a unicorn, keeping the colorful mane and carrying a very regal look. The overall design clashes the cutesy colors and soft fur with the face of an animal that looks ready for a fight. Much like a normal Rapidash, the face shows much less emotion than the Ponyta it once was.

Unfortunately for fans, we do not have a confirmation on if a secondary typing was added along with the evolution. Galarian Ponyta is a pure Psychic-type, but the possibility of Galarian Rapidash being a Psychic/Fairy could be in the equation.

The difference between the regular and new form of Rapidash is very distinct, considering the long mane now drops down over portions of its pale body rather than the flowing flames that seemed to always be in motion. It will be interesting to see just how the majestic Pokémon looks while moving.

This reveal has not been confirmed by any official source and should be taken with caution, but the number of leaks combined with how to scale all of the Pokémon look, it is very likely that this reveal is accurate.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will release for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.