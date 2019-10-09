Galarian Ponyta is a Pokémon Shield exclusive

In the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Galarian Ponyta does exist and that it is exclusive to Pokemon Shield.

The magazine also gave fans the first official images of the Pokemon in action, as well as the official artwork and a few little snippets of information in Japanese.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Update: Image of Galarian Ponyta has been released from Famitsu. Pokémon Shield exclusive. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

The Pokémon is set to be the counter to Sirfetchd, which was revealed a few weeks ago as a Pokemon Sword exclusive. This means that Farfetchd and Sirfetched will be exclusive to Sword, while Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Rapidash will be exclusive to Shield.

Not much is still currently known about Galarian Ponyta, however, with its typing and moves still yet to be revealed. All we know is the small information revealed in Famitsu.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, worldwide.